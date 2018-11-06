Report: Monstrous ‘Rumble’ Aiming For Jon Jones At Heavyweight

Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has been out of action since he lost to Daniel Cormier in April 2017.

Since then, the knockout artist has undergone quite a change in his physique. Known for depleting his body in a shocking effort to get down to welterweight, ‘Rumble’ is now a hulking specimen. He’s been dedicated to bodybuilding ever since his retirement, and the results are plain to see.

However, that apparently doesn’t mean that he’s done fighting just yet. ‘Rumble’s’ manager Ali Abdelaziz said he is weighing quite the large amount on this week’s edition of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” (via MMA Mania). That means he wants to come back as a heavyweight, however. And he wants to do it against one of the biggest names in the sport:

“Anthony Johnson is 285 pounds right now, he wants to come back as a heavyweight. He misses the sport and says he will come back to fight someone like Jon Jones. He’s resting his body. He’s having fun. He will fight again for sure, 100 percent.”

‘Rumble’ Return?

Based on his Instagram, ‘Rumble’ is weighing every bit of Abdelaziz’s 285-pound reveal. He’s always been one of the most feared knockout sluggers in MMA. He boasts destructive victories over names like Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader, and Glover Teixeira due to his frightening knockout ability.

Troubled MMA legend Jones will return to face Gustafsson for the expectedly vacant light heavyweight title at December 29’s UFC 232.

Johnson was scheduled to fight ‘Bones’ in spring 2015 before Jones’ now-infamous traffic accident involving a 25-year-old pregnant woman saw him arrested and stripped of the title. “Bones” has shown little interest in competing at heavyweight for now.

From the looks of things, that’s the only division ‘Rumble’ could even dream of competing in right now. Either way, heavyweight is in need of some new blood. A man who is legitimately one of if not the hardest hitters in MMA history would fit that bill as a result. Are you excited for his possible return at heavyweight?