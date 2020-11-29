Mixed martial arts veterans are set to collide as Michael Johnson meets Clay Guida in a lightweight contest.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who reports that the pair — both of whom have competed at featherweight previously — will compete on the UFC’s upcoming February 6 card. There is no official location, venue or broadcast plans for the event as of now.

Johnson is currently experiencing another slump as he is on the second three-fight losing streak of his career. Despite a promising start, he was submitted by Thiago Moises in their May meeting earlier this year. That followed losses to Stevie Ray and Josh Emmett last year.

Guida is also on a losing streak after getting submitted by Jim Miller in August last year before suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Bobby Green in June.

Another defeat for either competitor could see them getting cut by the promotion.

The February 6 card is currently set to be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

Here is how the card looks as of now:

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Wellington Turman

Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev

Seungwoo Choi vs. Steven Peterson

Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson

