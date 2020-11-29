Mixed martial arts veterans are set to collide as Michael Johnson meets Clay Guida in a lightweight contest.
That’s according to MMA Junkie who reports that the pair — both of whom have competed at featherweight previously — will compete on the UFC’s upcoming February 6 card. There is no official location, venue or broadcast plans for the event as of now.
Johnson is currently experiencing another slump as he is on the second three-fight losing streak of his career. Despite a promising start, he was submitted by Thiago Moises in their May meeting earlier this year. That followed losses to Stevie Ray and Josh Emmett last year.
Guida is also on a losing streak after getting submitted by Jim Miller in August last year before suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Bobby Green in June.
Another defeat for either competitor could see them getting cut by the promotion.
The February 6 card is currently set to be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.
Here is how the card looks as of now:
- Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov
- Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush
- Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau
- Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Wellington Turman
- Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev
- Seungwoo Choi vs. Steven Peterson
- Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson
What do you think of the fight and the card as a whole?