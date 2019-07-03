Report: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee Targeted For UFC 242

Spread the word!













Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee is the latest bout to be in the works to take place at the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi.

The Las Vegas-based promotion reportedly wants this women’s strawweight showdown to take place at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event. This fight booking was initially reported by MMA Junkie. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to confirm and officially announce the fight.

Calderwood looks to get back to her winning ways coming into this fight after suffering a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in her last contest at UFC 238 in June. Before the setback, she was able to pick up three-straight wins at flyweight with wins over the likes of Ariane Lipski and Kalindra Faria.

On the flip side, Lee is on fire as she comes into this bout on a seven-fight win streak. During this time, she’s won three fights under the UFC banner. She’s fresh off a win over Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision at UFC Greenville.

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns when he makes his next UFC lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 PPV in the main event.

This show takes place on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Interim champ Dustin Poirier

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Don Madge vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

