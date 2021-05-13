Top lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, is set to take on Thiago Moises over three rounds on July 17 according to a report from ESPN journalist, Brett Okamoto.

“Islam Makhachev will return to the Octagon on July 17, per sources,” Okamoto wrote on social media. “Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises set for a three-rounder at UFC Fight Night.”

The supposed heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight throne looked impressive earlier this year when he picked up a submission win over Drew Dober at UFC 259.

After that fight Makhachev was aiming high in terms of his next opponent. The Russian was publicly chasing a fight with former 155lb king, Rafael Dos Anjos. Makachev even suggested he could be Justin Gaethje’s next opponent.

So, fans may be surprised to hear he’s booked to face Moises who is not currently ranked at lightweight.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian submission specialist has been in impressive form lately. Moises has won three straight fights, tapping Michael Johnson before picking up back-to-back decision wins over Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

Check out what the July 17 card looks like (so far) below.

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Amir Albazi vs. Ode Osbourne

Sergey Morozov vs. Khalid Taha

Guram Kutateladze vs. Don Madge

Cameron Else vs. Aaron Phillips

Herbert Burns vs. Billy Quarantillo

Francisco Figueredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Anderson dos Santos vs. Miles Johns

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

