Fake USADA Rep Wrongly Takes UFC Featherweight’s Blood

File this one under the incredibly strange. This morning, a story arose where a UFC featherweight’s blood was reportedly taken by a false United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) representative.

Featherweight Dan Ige tweeted out that someone had come to his house and taken a blood sample early this morning. He believed it was USADA coming for a sample, but soon found out it was not:

“So pissed off someone came over this morning I thought it was @usantidoping@USADA_UFC they took my blood and everything and come to find out these people went to the wrong house address and did not work for usada WTF!!!!!”

So pissed off someone came over this morning I thought it was @usantidoping @USADA_UFC they took my blood and everything and come to find out these people went to the wrong house address and did not work for usada WTF!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 18, 2019

Mad At Himself

Ige was understandably frustrated. He was also mad at himself for assuming it was USADA at his door for the collection:

“I’m so mad, and sure of this is my fault… When someone rings your doorbell six times at 6:30 AM saying they’re here to take your blood I was just cooperating thinking it’s USADA now I probably have aids”

I’m so mad, and sure of this is my fault… When someone rings your doorbell six times at 6:30 AM saying they’re here to take your blood I was just cooperating thinking it’s USADA now I probably have aids — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 18, 2019

Ige then replied to radio host James Gray saying the scene was unbelievable if true. He claimed there was no reason for him to make it up:

Of course it’s true why would I make this up 🤦‍♂️ — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 18, 2019

Strange Circumstances

This is one we haven’t seen before. It would also seem like an extremely unfortunate coincidence. After all, why would someone be collecting a blood sample at 6:30 a.m. from a person in Ige’s neighborhood if it was not a UFC fighter?

That seems too unlikely to be happening in such close proximity. You’d also have to expect that a USADA rep would properly identify themselves by providing the necessary identification and/or relevant paperwork. Whoever came to his house probably should have known the person they were looking to take a sample from as well. If it wasn’t Dan Ige, they should have said so then and there. This all could have been prevented.

Ige also should have obviously taken steps to assure whoever was taking his bodily fluids was legit. True, he could only assume it was USADA alone doing something like that at 6:30 a.m. in the morning, but it’s also a big request to provide a random sample collector with your own blood.

For now, it’s a mystery who showed up at Ige’s house and took his blood at the crack of dawn.