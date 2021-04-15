Douglas Lima’s next title defense is set.

As per MMA Fighting following an initial report from Yahoo, the three-time Bellator welterweight champion is set to defend his crown against unbeaten Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov. The fight will headline the upcoming Bellator 260 event taking place June 11 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It will be Lima’s first fight since regaining the Bellator welterweight title against Rory MacDonald back in October 2019. He would move up to challenge Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight crown in October last year only to lose a unanimous decision.

The Brazilian will no doubt be looking to return to the win column in his natural division.

He won’t face an easy test in Amosov, however. The 27-year-old is coming off a split decision win over Logan Storley and is 6-0 in Bellator overall in addition to a boasting an unbeaten 25-0 record.

It would be some statement if he were to defeat Lima, become the new 170-pound king and remain undefeated in the process.

Who do you have winning this contest?