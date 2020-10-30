A new Bellator Middleweight champion has been crowned at Bellator 250 and that man is the former champion Gegard Mousasi.

After five rounds of domination, Mousasi left no doubts that he was the superior fighter in the octagon at Bellator 250 dominating the Welterweight champion Douglas Lima. Using a full range of his abilities Mousasi left no opportunities for Lima to gain any traction throughout the five-round fight.

The Middleweight title became vacant after the champion Rafael Lovato Jr. was forced to step away from the title due to medical issues. Lovato claimed the title against Mousasi in June of 2019 and retired from the sport undefeated 10-0.

This loss is the only one on Mousasi’s record since joining Bellator and takes his overall record in the organization to 5-1.