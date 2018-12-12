Report: Dominick Cruz Already Out Of UFC Return

Dominick Cruz may already be out of his UFC return.

News recently arrived that ‘The Dominator’ would finally come back against John Lineker at January 26’s UFC 233. However, according to a report from MMA Brasil, Cruz is injured yet again and will be unable to fight. Multiple sources confirmed to MMA Junkie that Cruz is indeed dealing with an injury. They would not confirm nor deny if he would be ready for UFC 233.

A UFC official said the promotion was ‘figuring it out’ in regards to Cruz’ status. Cruz has yet to comment on the matter.

The decorated former UFC bantamweight champion has been out of action since a December 2016 loss to Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt. He lost a one-sided decision to Garbrandt after a year where he returned from a lengthy layoff to win back the title and defend it once.

Interestingly enough, Garbrandt was tabbed to potentially replace Cruz against Lineker. However, Garbrandt’s camp told MMA Junkie that he is still recovering from a hand injury. He’ll most likely be cleared to fight sometime around March.

If true, the news about Cruz is wholly devastating. He’s most definitely one of the best 135-pound fighters to ever compete in MMA. But serious injuries have robbed him of his prime and apparently continue to do so.