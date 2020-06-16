Report: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik To Headline August 8 Show

Spread the word!













Lewis vs. Oleinik In The Works

A heavyweight matchup between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik is set to headline the UFC’s upcoming August 8 show.

That’s according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who states that the matchup has been verbally agreed to. There is no confirmed location but for now, it is expected to take place in Las Vegas, ideally at the Apex facility. An official announcement should be expected soon.

Lewis is on a two-fight winning streak with his latest victory being a unanimous decision verdict over divisional newcomer Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 back in February. His previous outing saw him outpoint Blagoy Ivanov via split decision in November after enduring a two-fight losing streak.

Oleinik, meanwhile, is also on a two-fight winning streak after enduring two straight losses. The Russian submitted Maurice Greene at UFC 246 in January before getting the split verdict over former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249 last month.

There are no other details about the August 8 card but more fight announcements should be expected in the coming weeks.

What do you think of a potential Lewis vs. Oleinik matchup? And who do you think comes out on top?