UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will once again put his belt on the line against Brandon Moreno.

According to a report from ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani the two men will rematch on June 12.

“The UFC flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is set for June 12, per multiple sources,” Helwani wrote on social media.

Figueiredo and Moreno put on an exciting, Fight of the Year candidate when they squared off at UFC 256 in December.

The pair threw down for five rounds at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas before the judges scored the fight a majority draw and Figueiredo retained his 125lb strap.

Figueiredo has been on a roll since getting to the top of the division. He knocked Benavidez out in the fight that he missed weight for last year and then came back to make weight and submit him in the first round of the rematch a couple of months later. He then successfully defended his belt for first time against Alex Perez at UFC 255.

Moreno has been on quite a run too since coming back to the UFC in 2019. He was unlucky to draw in his comeback fight against Askar Askarov that year. He then got three straight wins against

