A clash of welterweight division veteran’s, ‘The Immortal’ Matt Brown, and ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit is currently in the works for a UFC Fight Night event on January 30 – with a location or venue for the event yet to be determined by the promotion.



Recently snapping a five-fight, four-year run without a victory, former interim UFC welterweight champion and WEC 170-pound best, Condit featured at UFC Fight Island 4 in October, securing a unanimous decision win over Court McGee over three-rounds. Following the victory, Condit expressed his interest in finally throwing down with fellow mainstay, Brown next.



Dropping his first loss after a two-fight rise, Ohio native, Brown dropped a second-round knockout defeat to upstart, Miguel Baeza at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville in May. MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin was first to report the news of the intriguing, targeted clash of the fan-favourites.

#BREAKING Matt Brown vs Carlos Condit agreed for the upcoming UFC event on Jan. 30. Story coming soon to @MMAFighting — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 12, 2020

Albuquerque native, Condit is set to make his stunning eighteenth Octagon appearance since his arrival from the now-defunct WEC promotion during the company merger back in April of 2009.



The Jackson-Wink MMA mainstay is revered as one of the most poised and popular strikers in the promotion’s history, scoring a notable fifteen separate knockout and thirteen submission wins over his eighteen-year professional career.



Condit, 36, has notched highlight career triumphs over the likes of Frank Trigg, John Alessio, Hiromitsu Miura, Jake Ellenberger, Rory MacDonald, Dan Hardy, Nick Diaz, Martin Kampmann, and Thiago Alves.



Brown, another renowned striker has himself managed an eye-catching fourteen separate knockout victories since his professional bow back in 2005.



The Ultimate Fighter 7 feature has established a 15-11 promotional record, and a résumé which is littered with noteworthy names such as Douglas Lima, Pete Sell, Stephen Thompson, Mike Swick, Jordan Mein, Mike Pyle, Erick Silva, Tim Means, Diego Sanchez, and Ben Saunders.



Condit and Brown were scheduled to meet at UFC Fight Night Sacramento in 2013, with Brown forced from the tie due to a back injury, before the pairing was rescheduled for a UFC Fight Night Glendale event back in 2018, with Condit instead matching with Alex Oliveira on short-notice after Brown had suffered a torn ACL.