Report: Bellator To Host Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament

Bellator appears to be sticking with the tournament format.

Currently, the promotion is conducting a heavyweight Grand Prix tournament to determine its champion and according to a report from Lance Pugmire of the LA Times, the promotion is now planning to host a similar Grand Prix tournament at 170 pounds.

This tournament will kick off later this year on Sept. 29 at an event that will take place in San Jose, California.

In the main event of that card, welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will challenge Gegard Mousasi for the 185-pound title, but he will participate in the tournament later into the year and into 2019. A fourth bout between legends Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will also take place on the card.

No fights have been formally announced for this tournament, but as Pugmire writes, bouts between former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov and Paul Daley and Michael Page are all possibilities.

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA.com as more news unfolds on Bellator’s next big project.