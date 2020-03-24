REPORT | Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Sandhagen Set For UFC San Diego

Spread the word!













Bantamweight contenders Aljamain Sterling and Cody Sandhagen are set to throw down at UFC San Diego.

According to TSN, the bout is tentatively scheduled for May 16 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, that date is uncertain, meaning this event and fight could take place at a later date.

Just two weeks ago, it was believed Sandhagen would be facing former champion, Dominick Cruz, in his long-awaited comeback fight. Posting on Instagram, the 27-year-old Aurora, Colorado native, said. “I said yes.. waiting on you @dominickcruz – it would be an honor man. Co-main in San Diego?”

Yesterday Sandhagen confirmed he wouldn’t be fighting Cruz next, as the 135lb great changed his mind and decided he didn’t want to fight at UFC San Diego.

“What I know to be true is that (Cruz) asked to fight in San Diego, I’ve been asking for a fight from any of those guys ahead of me, (Petr) Yan, (Marlon) Moraes or Aljamain (Sterling),” Sandhagen told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “Then I heard that Cruz was looking for a fight and I thought perfect, I wanted to get something in May at the latest. I think the UFC was on board with doing that fight and then from what I understand, Cruz asked to also be on that San Diego card and then changed his mind and didn’t want to fight on the card. You can interpret that however you want, but that’s the information that I got.”

Sandhagen is unbeaten inside the UFC and holds five wins – each more impressive than the last. In his past two fights, the ‘Sandman’ has beaten top contenders Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker to put himself in title contention.

Sterling has been in the UFC for six years, winning 10 of his 13 fights. Lately ‘Funk Master’ has been in peak form, beating the likes of Pedro Muhnoz and Jimmie Rivera. He seemed to be right in line for a shot at champion Henry Cejudo before being overlooked for Jose Aldo, who doesn’t hold a win at 135lbs.

Who wins when Aljamain Sterling faces off against Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Diego?