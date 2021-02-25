Aaron Pico will be returning to action at Bellator 257.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who report that he will face fellow featherweight Aiden Lee at the pay-per-view event taking place April 16 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Pico will look to continue his impressive winning streak from 2020.

Following two consecutive knockout defeats in 2019, the 24-year-old bounced back with three straight wins last year as he knocked out Daniel Carey and John de Jesus with a submission win over Chris Hatley sandwiched in between.

Lee, on the other hand, is on a two-fight winning streak following wins ove rDAmian Frankiewicz and Jeremy Petley. The Briton is notably a former Cage Warriors title challenger.

Bellator 257 promises to be a stacked card as while it only has three fights for now, they are three very good fights.

Check them out below:

Vadim Nemkov (C) vs. Phil Davis – grand prix quarterfinal, for light heavyweight title

Anthony Johnson vs. Yoel Romero

Aiden Lee vs. Aaron Pico

What do you think of the card so far?