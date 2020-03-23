Renan Barao Denies Signing For Serbian Battle Championship

Spread the word!













Former UFC bantamweight champion and pound-for-pound star Renan Barao has denied signing for unknown fight promotion Serbian Battle Championship.

The European fight outlet made an official announcement on social media last week confirming the high-profile former UFC fighter would join their roster, it read.

“We have a little special guest and an incredible and rare honor to host former UFC World Champion, MMA sports legend Renan Barao! @renanbaraoufc ‌Renan is a former UFC bantamweight champion who has held one of the longest winning streaks in MMA sports history – 32 consecutive wins! While being the UFC World Champion he was ranked in the top three pound-for-pound fighters and was considered one of the best MMA fighters on the planet! Renan has signed a contract for multiple fights for appearances at Serbian Battle Championship Revenge events!”

The story caught many by surprise, including Barao himself, who has been forced to deny signing for the unknown fight promotion. Speaking to Combate, Barao confirmed he is still a free agent, is not currently negotiating with anyone, and is weighing up his options after being released by the UFC late last year.

“I didn’t sign any contract. I just went to the guest event. Only that. I took a picture because I was part of that event, but not as an event athlete.

“At the moment, I’m giving myself more time, I’m training, but in the very near future, I think about going to another organization and continuing my career, for sure. I’m still young, and I’m sure I still have a lot of wood to burn. It’s just a matter of time. At the moment I’m not negotiating with any event, I’m just training, a lot of jiu-jitsu, and organizing some personal things in my life.”

