Renan Barao Returns At UFC Sao Paulo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao has his next fight lined up as it’s being reported by Combate’s Raphael Marinho that the Brazilian is slated to step inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner to take on promotional newcomer Andre Ewell at the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo event.

Barao is in a tough place in his pro-MMA career where it all started when he lost the bantamweight title to current champion TJ Dillashaw in 2014 and since then, it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for him as he is 2-4 in his last six bouts and is coming off a decision loss to Brian Kelleher in February and before that, lost a decision to Aljamain Sterling, which was a catchweight bout at 140 pounds due to the recommendation of the California State Athletic Commission.

On the flip side, Ewell enters this fight on a four fight winning streak with two submissions and two knockout wins as his last loss came back in November of 2017.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as Fight Night 137) is set to take place on September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The Las Vegas-based promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks but in the mean time, here is how the current card looks like:



Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Ketlen Vieira vs. Tonya Evinger

Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira

Ben Saunders vs. Sergio Moraes

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Belal Muhammad

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers

Luis Henrique vs. Mark Godbeer

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell