After beating Robert Whittaker in a split decision war at UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs. de Ridder. In which the Dutchman, Reinier De Ridder, would overcome the former UFC middleweight champion despite the close call with the brutal knockdown in the third round. However, after he triumphs over the UFC great, De Ridder only has his celebration on his mind.

“Yeah. See myself laying on the beach eating brisket, some beef ribs, playing with my kids… relaxing for a couple weeks and then we’ll see. But yeah, see what happens. There’s a lot going on in the middleweight division in the next couple of weeks. As you said, I’m a top five fighter in the world, man. That’s crazy. Who can say that? In one year, by the way… And I think I have a good chance fighting for a title someday soon.”

With Reinier De Ridder having only a well-deserved rest after his win. The former two-division ONE MMA champion now believes that he is in title contention and a shoo-in to face the winner of Dricus Du Plessis against Khamzat Chimaev. at UFC 319

Reinier De Ridder is one step away from absolute vindication.

Reinier De Ridder, when initially debuting in the UFC, was derided by many UFC fans who think his skills were inadequate and that he only fought in the “B leagues” outside of the UFC. Time after time in one year, Reinier De Ridder has proven all of his doubters wrong and now has beaten the best active fighters on the entire UFC roster, including Robert Whitaker, and now has a claim to fight for the UFC middleweight strap, and should he win. He would truly be vindicated.