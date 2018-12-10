Referee Assigned For Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II

One of the biggest light heavyweight title fights in UFC history is set to go down in the main event of December 29’s UFC 232 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There, Jon Jones will make his latest return against longtime rival Alexander Gustafsson. Recent news has seen the official referee assigned for the bout.

The fight still has a ways to go before it actually happens. Of course, the MMA world is waiting on pins and needles in the hopes “Bones” makes it without issue. But if and when he does, the fight has its officiating and judging assignments.

According to MMA Junkie, veteran referee Herb Dean will officiate the contest. He will receive $1,900 for the bout. The judging panel will consist of Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo, who will each be paid $1,200.

Dean is no stranger to Jones’ fights. He has officiated seven of ‘Bones” bouts to only one for Gustafsson.

Jones vs. Gustafsson II has seemed a foregone conclusion since they first fought at UFC 165 in September 2013. There, one of the best light heavyweight fights – and possibly fights overall – of all-time took place. Jones outlasted Gustafsson by unanimous decision after ‘The Mauler’ took it to the decorated but controversial champion in the early rounds.

Since then, Jones has obviously underwent a long, concerning series of drug-related troubles. He had his most recent result, a knockout win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, overturned due to a failed steroid test. UFC 232 will be Jones’ first fight in roughly 15 months as a result.