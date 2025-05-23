Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean – Odds and Match Preview

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean is set for UFC Fight Night on May 31, 2025, in the women’s strawweight division. The betting odds, fighter backgrounds, and expert predictions all point to a clear favorite, but both athletes bring distinct strengths and recent histories into the matchup.

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean – Odds

The current betting odds for the upcoming UFC fight between Rayanne dos Santos and Alice Ardelean strongly favor dos Santos. Her odds range from 1.33 to 1.36 in decimal format (or -333 to -340), while Ardelean is a significant underdog at 3.50 or +250.

Over time, the odds have shifted even further in favor of dos Santos; she opened at around -305 and has since moved to as high as -340 with some bookmakers. Conversely, Ardelean’s odds have drifted from +240 to as high as +265, indicating that bettors and oddsmakers are increasingly confident in dos Santos’ chances. These odds translate to an implied win probability of about 77% for dos Santos and 29% for Alice Ardelean.

Most analysts and tipsters are predicting a win for Rayanne dos Santos, with the most likely method being a decision. The general MMA consensus is that her high-volume striking, forward pressure, and ability to control the pace will be too much for Ardelean, who is known for her durability but often gets outworked over the course of three rounds. Dos Santos also has a strong grappling background, which could give her an additional edge if the fight goes to the ground, although most experts expect her to keep the fight standing and win on points.

While a decision victory is seen as the most probable outcome for dos Santos, she also has the potential to secure a submission win, given her eight career submission victories. For Alice Ardelean, the best path to victory would be to land a decisive knockout or catch a submission, but the odds and expert opinions suggest she faces a steep challenge.

Ardelean has faced tough competition, including UFC veterans like Zhang Weili and Diana Belbita. She has won five of her last seven fights, but in the UFC, she has suffered back-to-back decision losses. Dos Santos was the Invicta FC Atomweight Champion before joining the UFC. However, her UFC tenure has been rocky so far, with two split-decision losses in her first two fights at strawweight. Ardelean is a tough, experienced underdog who will look to capitalize on any opportunity but faces an uphill battle according to the odds and current form.