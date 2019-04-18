Ray Borg Will Permanently Retire From MMA If He Misses Weight Again

Ray Borg has missed weight three times since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but “The Tazmexican Devil” has vowed it will never happen again.

Borg earned his UFC contract after tearing up the King of the Cage scene in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He quickly got his record to 6-0 and the big leagues came calling.

That was in 2014.

Borg is now a grizzled old veteran at the age of 25. But according to a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday (April 17, 2019), he plans on making some serious changes to his diet.

Borg went so far as to say if he misses weight just one more time, injury excluding, he will call it a career (h/t BJPenn.com):

In addition to missing weight three times in his UFC run, Borg has also been forced out of fights with Ian McCall at UFC 203 and Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 139 due to weight cut-related illness. The 25-year-old missed weight in his most recent bout against Casey Kenney at UFC on ESPN 2 despite moving up to 135 pounds.

What do you think? Will Ray Borg miss weight again? Or will he stave off an early retirement by finally ditching his issues?