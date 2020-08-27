Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg has announced he is retiring from MMA after his release from the UFC. ‘The Tazmexican Devil’ who is just 27-years-old made the announcement on social media just moments ago, he wrote.

“Been in this game for a solid 14 years, never did I think retirement would come at the age of 27 but some decisions are harder than others and I have to make sure I am making the right one for my family. I appreciate all the love the MMA community has shown my family over the years but it may be time to move on to the next chapter of my life. Much love everyone!”

Borg was released by the UFC recently after he withdrew from his UFC Fight Night 173 bout with Nathan Maness on the day of weigh-ins for undisclosed reasons

Throughout his career Borg had issues making weight and missed the mark four times in the UFC. He also pulled out of a serious amount of fights during his UFC run, not only for injuries, as he often cited personal reasons or no reason at all for his withdrawals.

Borg has openly discussed the fact his son Anthony was diagnosed with hydrocephalus after being born in 2018 and has underwent surgery to address the brain condition. He now appears to be stepping away from the sport to put his son and wider family first.

