Raul Rosas Jr. claims he’s ready for Aljamain Sterling title fight following UFC 282 debut victory

Off the back of a successful Octagon debut at UFC 282 last weekend against Jay Perrin at the bantamweight limit, 18-year-old division prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. insists that should he land a fight against undisputed champion, Aljamain Sterling in his sophomore walk, he would not just defeat, but he would finish the Uniondale native.

Rosas Jr. – who improved to 7-0 as a professional at UFC 282 over the course of last weekend, managed to land a dominant, one-sided first round rear-naked choke submission win over Perrin – earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.

As for Sterling, the New Yorker managed to turn in his second successful defense of the bantamweight crown back in October, defeating two-time division champion, T.J. Dillashaw with a slew of second round ground strikes.

Raul Rosas Jr. welcomes title fight with champion, Aljamain Sterling next

Maintaining he will attempt to break the record set by former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones as the youngest champion in Octagon antiquity, Raul Rosas Jr. admits that despite his age and lack of high-level fight experience, he would finish Sterling if afforded the opportunity.

“Like, I said, I’m not saying stuff just to say it,” Raul Rosas Jr. told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Like everything I say is true, and like, people don’t believe in me. But I believe in myself. And I’m just out there and proving it. Like, that’s probably not going to happen [a fight with Aljamain Sterling next], because people don’t know if I could actually really do that [beat him]. I know I can, so I’m just staying active, I’m gonna keep finishing everybody in an impressive way. And show everybody I’m ready to go for that title.”

Raul Rosas Jr. feels he can finish UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling right now: "I'm ready" 👀 #TheMMAHour



▶️ https://t.co/6rPTWgzpT1 pic.twitter.com/n0TroW8MLj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 12, 2022

Earning his multi-fight deal with the UFC off the back of a unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September of this year, Rosas Jr., a native of Mexico City – has landed five submission victories.