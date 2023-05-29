Lightweight contender Renato Moicano found himself swiftly banned by the popular streaming platform Twitch after streaming a live broadcast of GLORY Kickboxing’s latest event.

Moicano, the No. 13 ranked lightweight in the UFC, was looking to catch a few fights during a rare week off for the UFC. GLORY Kickboxing opted to fill the gap with last weekend’s GLORY 86 event. Deciding to do his fans a solid, Moicano broadcast the event on his Twitch channel, assuming there would be no issue as the event was being broadcast both live and for free on the GLORY YouTube channel. Unfortunately, that did not matter as Moicano was in clear violation of Twitch’s community guidelines.

As a result, he was promptly banned from the platform. “Just got banned from Twitch for watching GLORY kickboxing that was live on YouTube,” Moicano wrote on Twitter. “Crazy. Sh*t was live and free. No UFC today just wanted to watch some fights!!! Help me to get unbanned ossss.”

No ufc today just wanted to watch some fights!!! Help me to get unbanned ossss — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 27, 2023

Renato Moicano Was in Clear Violation of Twitch Guidelines

According to the Twitch community guidelines, the streaming platform does not allow “users to share content on their Twitch channel that they do not own or otherwise have rights to share.” This specifically includes “Movies, television shows, or sports matches.” Even though the event was broadcast free for the world to see, Moicano is still in violation of intellectual property rights and is unlikely to have his ban lifted.

Renato Moicano was last seen inside the Octagon in November, earning a first-round rear-naked choke against Brad Riddell. Since debuting for the promotion in 2014, Moicano is 9-5 under the UFC banner and a winner in three of his last four, his lone loss during that stretch coming against former lightweight world champion Rafael dos Anjos. Moicano was expected to square off with Arman Tsarukyan on April 29, but the bout was canceled after Moicano suffered an injury forcing him to withdraw.