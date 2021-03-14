Veteran Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu maestro, Rani Yahya is officially the most prolific finisher in the history of the UFC and WEC bantamweight division — joining Nate Diaz in the all-time submission list with a stunning eleven submission stoppages. Slicing through Ray Rodriguez, the division mainstay grabbed a second round arm-triangle.
Notching his twenty-first submission win from his twenty-six professional victories, the American Top Team trainee threatened with a submission in the opening stanza, before forcing a sprawl from Rodriguez in the second after a takedown attempt at the fence. Working his way to half guard, Yahya eventually worked toward an arm-triangle, wrapping another submission success, this time on the Texan striker.
Below, check out the highlights from Yahya’s stoppage victory over Rodriguez.