Veteran Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu maestro, Rani Yahya is officially the most prolific finisher in the history of the UFC and WEC bantamweight division — joining Nate Diaz in the all-time submission list with a stunning eleven submission stoppages. Slicing through Ray Rodriguez, the division mainstay grabbed a second round arm-triangle.

Notching his twenty-first submission win from his twenty-six professional victories, the American Top Team trainee threatened with a submission in the opening stanza, before forcing a sprawl from Rodriguez in the second after a takedown attempt at the fence. Working his way to half guard, Yahya eventually worked toward an arm-triangle, wrapping another submission success, this time on the Texan striker.

Below, check out the highlights from Yahya’s stoppage victory over Rodriguez.

Things that are certain in life. Death, taxes and Rani Yahya winning by submission! 💯#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/ymezpOZh7b — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 13, 2021