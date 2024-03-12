Ex-UFC star Rampage Jackson shares bizarre theory on space: ‘The sun and moon are real, outer space is not’

UFC legend Rampage Jackson thinks outer space is fake.

Jackson went on Brendan Schaub’s podcast as the two started to talk about outer space when the former UFC champion gave an odd take. Jackson thinks that the sun and moon are real, but believes outer space is fake and is made up by scientists.

“That’s not the only thing they are selling you on. They selling you on space,” Jackson said when asked by Schaub about why scientists believe the planet is round (via Yardbarker). “The sun is real. The sun and the moon are real. But outer space is not.”

It is odd thinking by Rampage Jackson to think the moon and sun are real, but outer space is made up. Where the sun and moon are located to Jackson then is uncertain, but he isn’t buying that space is a real thing.

Rampage Jackson’s MMA career

Rampage Jackson is a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jackson last competed in MMA back in 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Fedor Emelinaneko at heavyweight at Bellator 237. The fight was the final bout of his deal with Bellator and the promotion opted to not re-sign the former UFC champ.

Mandatory Credit: Bellator MMA

Since his last MMA fight, Jackson competed in Fight Circus in 2023 getting a win, and is set to face former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs on June 1 in Qatar in a boxing match.

Jackson is 38-14 in his MMA career as ‘Rampage’ is 1-3 in his last four fights. He won the UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Chuck Liddell at UFC 71 in 2007. He defended the belt once with a decision win over Dan Henderson but lost the title by decision to Forrest Griffin.

In his career, Jackson holds notable wins over Lyoto Machida, Wanderlei Silva, King Mo, and Fabio Maldonado.

What do you make of Rampage Jackson’s comments?