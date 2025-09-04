‘Rampage’ Jackson Calls Out ‘Drunk’ Syko Stu in Raja Jackson Rant

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is done being quiet about his son’s viral real-life beatdown of a professional wrestler.

Last month, Raja Jackson found himself the recipient of significant backlash after he entered the ring at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California and proceeded to deliver a brutal real-life beatdown of Stuart Smith, better known by his in-ring moniker Syko Stu.

The attack reportedly stemmed from a backstage incident earlier in the day when Stu smashed a beer can over Jackson’s head, believing the 2nd generation MMA fighter to be another wrestler. When he was informed that Jackson was not a “worker,” Stu promptly apologized and the two shook hands.

Unfortunately, that was far from the end of the story.

Raja Jackson is a punk. Nearly killing a man because he hurt his little boy, insecure feelings. Premeditating it at that. I hope he goes to prison for a very long time. I hope a speedy recovery to Syko Stu. pic.twitter.com/pKAVZIMMZr — Cenaforever1028 (@cenaforever1028) August 27, 2025



As video footage went viral, Jackson’s father, former UFC light heavyweight champion ‘Rampage’ Jackson, condemned his son’s actions. However, ‘Rampage’ believes that Stu bears some of the blame, claiming that the wrestler is well known for doing “drunk sh*t” backstage.

“They not supposed to be drinking and whatever else they doing in the locker room,” Jackson said in a rant on Instagram. “They been having problems with that guy before. I got people threatening me. They should never have brought race into it. A man went too far and hurt another man. The man that got hurt, it could have been avoided if he kept his beer can to himself. It was a real beer can, he was drinking.”

‘Rampage’ reveals he no longer talks to Raja Jackson

‘Rampage’ also revealed that the situation has fractured the relationship he used to have with his son.

“I don’t talk to Raja no more,” ‘Rampage’ told Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. “I talked to him, I heard his story, and I heard some stuff, and then after I learned a whole lot of stuff about it.” “He dishonored my name,” Jackson said. “I know he’s my f*cking son. I’m not cutting him off for forever. I just haven’t talked to him. I talked to him after this s–t happened, and he hid the fact that he did this sh*t, and you know put my other kids at danger based off what other people said. I just can’t talk to him right now.”



Thus far, no charges have been filed, though the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are investigating the situation.