Slated to make his Octagon return in his second main event bout under the promotion’s banner, striking phenom, Rafael Fiziev is slated to headline a UFC Vegas 79 main event on September 29. from the UFC Apex facility – taking on Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Fiziev, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 286 back in March in London, England, suffering a close, majority decision loss to former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje. The defeat came as Fiziev’s second under the promotion’s banner following an impressive run of six consecutive victories.

As for Gamrot, the number seven rated challenger – who held both featherweight and lightweight gold under the banner of KSW, most recently turned in a split decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 285 in March to boot, drafting in on short notice.

ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto was first to report the pairing of Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, as per UFC president, Dana White.

“UFC Fight Night, Sept. 23 … per Dana White,” Okamoto tweeted. “No. 6 Rafael Fiziev vs. No. 7 Matuesz Gamrot.”

12-2 as a professional Kazakhstan-born lightweight striker, Fiziev had suffered a prior first round TKO defeat to Magomed Mustafaev in his Octagon debut back in 2019.

Embarking on an impressive six-fight winning spree since prior to his March co-main event loss to incoming UFC 291 headliner, Gaethje, Fiziev, a staple of Tiger Muay Thai – had turned in consecutive triumphs over Alex White, Marc Diakiese, Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, and in his premiere headliner, stopped former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos.

Boasting a 5-2 promotional record from seven fights under the UFC banner, American Top Team trainee, Gamrot has suffered defeats to just Guram Kutateladze, and perennial contender Beneil Dariush during his Octagon tenure, while landing wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, Diego Ferreira, Arman Tsarukyan, and the aforenoted, Turner during his brief tenure with the UFC.

