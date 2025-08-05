Rafael Fiziev reveals he won’t move to UFC’s featherweight division

UFC lightweight star Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he won’t move down to the featherweight division, despite previously suggesting that he was considering it.

Following a big win over Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku, Rafael Fiziev appears to be back on track. It seemed for a while as if he may be losing his way ever so slightly at 155 pounds, if only because of a nasty injury combined with two losses to Justin Gaethje.

Alas, he’s been able to bounce back, and he seems to be set on making another run at lightweight. Of course, Rafael Fiziev isn’t the only one trying to make his way to a title shot, but he certainly has the abilities necessary to take on just about anyone in the top 15.

In a recent interview, Rafael Fiziev spoke openly about why he is no longer contemplating a switch to 145.

Rafael Fiziev votes against featherweight switch

“Now I gained my weight more, my muscles’ come back. With a good camp, I have big muscles. I cannot go to 145, so 155 for me, it’s a good one.”

“I don’t think he’s agreed for this fight now, [Dan Hooker]” noted Fiziev, indicating the fight may not materialize any time soon. There are other names, however. “Now [Beneil] Dariush has come back to the win [column],” he pointed out. At the same time, Fiziev isn’t eager to call out any names, because they rarely agree to fight him.

“In my career, I count only one guy who says yes. Two guys, maybe. First one is [Rafael] dos Anjos, and second one is [Justin] Gaethje. I called them both and they said ‘yes, let’s do this fight.’ But other guys, it’s always like, I called somebody, but UFC gives me some different guy. I called Dan Hooker, I’m ready to fight him if he’s ready. Dariush. I don’t know who doesn’t have a fight now. Gamrot. Who’s ready to fight? If UFC gives me somebody, I’m happy to fight with them. But I can’t say now, some names, like ‘aww I want to fight this guy.’”

