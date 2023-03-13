Rafael Fiziev promises fireworks against Justin Gaethje at UFC 286: ‘I can’t wait to eat his heart’

Top ranked UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje (no. 3) and Rafael Fiziev (no. 6) will go to battle this weekend at UFC 286, a bout that will serve as the co-main event to Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III.

Many fans have been excited for this match-up since before they were even scheduled to face one another, and considering Gaethje is 1-2 in his last three, both defeats coming in title fights, while Fiziev comes in on a six-fight win streak; it’s a fight Fiziev needs to propel himself further up the division.

Fiziev is ready and excited for this clash, as he stated the following on episode 1 of UFC 286 Embedded:

“I’m ready. I’m ready like never (before). This is fireworks, this is like his nickname, ‘Highlight’. He has a big career, he’s a very famous guy. I can’t wait to go and see him in the cage, smell blood, smell his heart, and eat his heart after.”

Rafael Fiziev went 39-8 as a professional kickboxer with 29 knockouts prior to beginning his MMA career, winning a number of championships along the way. Since making his MMA debut, Fiziev has gone 12-1 (6-1 UFC), securing eight knockout victories in that time.

Justin Gaethje on the other hand, an NCAA Division I All-American, former multi-time WSOF lightweight champion, and former interim UFC lightweight champion, has gone 23-4 (6-4 UFC) thus far into his MMA career, securing a whopping 19 knockouts to his credit.

This is going to be a good one you do not want to miss!

Who wins this weekend, Justin Gaethje or Rafael Fiziev?

