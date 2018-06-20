Rafael Dos Anjos Undergoes Plastic Surgery After UFC 225

Earlier this month (June 9, 2018), Rafael dos Anjos dropped a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title fight at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago.

During the fight, dos Anjos suffered what has now been revealed to be quite a serious cut on his ear, which was stitched immediately after the fight. According to MMAFighting.com, however, the issue has been a recurring one and this time around, dos Anjos even felt as if his ear could potentially fall off. With that being said, the Brazilian elected to have plastic surgery to fix the issue once and for all.

Check out this photo he posted to his official Instagram account below:

Prior to his loss to Covington, dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, had won three consecutive bouts since moving up to 170 pounds last year.

It’s expected that dos Anjos will be cleared to return to sparring in six weeks.