Rafael Dos Anjos Releases Statement On UFC 225 Loss

Ahead of his co-main event interim welterweight title fight against Colby Covington this past Saturday (June 9, 2018) in Chicago, Illinois, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos appeared to be nothing short of confident despite Covington’s brash and consistent trash talk in the build-up to the contest.

On fight night, however, things didn’t go as planned for dos Anjos, as he ended up suffering a decision defeat to Covington, who has now set himself up for a unification bout with 170-pound titlist Tyron Woodley.

In the days following the loss, dos Anjos has remained relatively quiet, but he took to his official Instagram page earlier this week to release a full statement on the fight.

Check it out below:

“I want to thank you all for the messages and the support,” dos Anjos wrote. “I am a very competitive guy and I confess I never know how to handle defeat. I did my best inside the octagon, I had the support of the best coaches in the world. The result was not mine, but nothing will make me give up. I am a challenge driven guy and this is just another one in my way. In 2014, after the fight against Khabib, I worked very hard, and with God’s blessing, 11 months later I became the lightweight champion. This time it won’t be any different. I got the chance to fight for the interim belt after only three fights in the welterweight division. My path in this weight class has just started. I know what I am capable of, I know what I can achieve. I won’t give up my dreams because of the first obstacle in this division. Now it’s time to see what did not work, improve, and get back to my path to the top. God knows everything. Bad guys win sometimes in real life, but at the end, the good guys always win. You can lose the battle, but never the war. Thank God I have the best friends and family I could ask for. I’ll be back soon stronger than ever. You’ll see!”

Where would you like to see dos Anjos go from here?