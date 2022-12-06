Rafael dos Anjos questions Islam Makhachev’s choice of opponents: ‘I think he could take a real challenge’

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, has picked current division pacesetter, Islam Makhachev to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 next February, however, urged the Russian punisher to take a real challenge for once, rather than featuring against the featherweight.

Niteroi native, dos Anjos, who held the undisputed lightweight title between 2015 and 2016, returned to the welterweight limit triumphantly at UFC Fight Night Orlando, turning in an impressive co-main event win over Bryan Barberena, courtesy of a second round rear-naked choke.

The victory marked dos Anjos’ first win at 170lbs since he submitted Kevin Lee back in 2019, and returned him to winning-ways following a knockout loss to the surging, Rafael Fiziev earlier this year in a lightweight limit excursion.

Rafael dos Anjos calls into question the calibre of opponent Islam Makhachev faces

Tied to a fight with current lightweight kingpin, Makhachev on numerous occasions in the past, dos Anjos failed to ever fight the American Kickboxing Academy staple, however, urged him to take some real challenges now that he sits upon the lightweight throne.

“I think Islam (Makhachev) will win that fight [against Alexander Volkanovski],” Rafael dos Anjos told assembled media after UFC Orlando. “I think he could take somebody at lightweight – a real challenger. But these guys, I can’t understand them.”

Pursuing a welterweight stint amid his win over Barberena, dos Anjos called for a rebooked fight with former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor in the Dubliner’s Octagon return next year, however, admitted that he would need to get accustomed to the welterweight limit once again.

“I think in my next fight, I’ll be more adjusted to the weight division,” Rafael dos Anjos explained. “Bryan (Barberena) is pretty strong, and I kind of forgot how strong guys at 170 are. He’s taller than me. He’s bigger than me. Be prepared – make sure you have your sparring partners [as] big guys, too, so you have that feeling, so when the fight happens, you don’t get surprised.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)