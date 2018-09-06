Rafael Dos Anjos explains Darren Till’s disadvantage against Tyron Woodley when they step foot inside of the Octagon come fight night at UFC 228.

The former UFC lightweight champion made an appearance on UFC Tonight on Wednesday where he gave his take on this upcoming main event fight. During this appearance, RDA made it clear that because Till had issues with cutting weight in his last fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson earlier this year should’ve kept him out of the title picture.

However, the fight is going on and he has also revealed his prediction for the fight. He sees Woodley’s mental advantages as a reason to think that he retains his welterweight title. RDA noted that he thinks that the weight cut that Till will have to do will be his disadvantage as the rounds go on.

"I don't agree with that, but he got his chance," Dos Anjos said (H/T to MMA Fighting). "Here's what I think, if Till does not make weight and the fight happens. I think he'll have a little advantage over Tyron. But I think that weight cut will be brutal on him. He's a big boy. I met him, he's a big guy and if he makes weight I give the fight for Tyron. If he does make 170, I think Tyron has a better chance, a lot more experience." "It's an MMA fight. Tyron is an intelligent fighter, he's going to find out everything he needs to do when the fight starts. I think there could be a way, Darren Till if you strike with him, you're going to put him in his comfort zone. But I think Tyron has a lot more main events, five-round fights. I think that's going to count to his advantage."

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.