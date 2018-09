UFC 228 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, welterweight title challenger Darren Till puts his training partners through their paces. Defending champion Tyron Woodley combines cardio with family time.

Flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko stays sharp in a Fort Worth gym, and champion Nicco Montano endures pre-fight physical therapy.

You can watch it here: