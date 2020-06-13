Rafael Dos Anjos Calls Out Conor McGregor, Slams Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has taken aim at Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on social media. Dos Anjos ripped Diaz for his recent comments on fighter pay and called for ‘Notorious’ to end his retirement to fight him.

The Irishman announced his retirement from the sport in the aftermath of UFC 250 last weekend. McGregor says he is unmotivated by the lack of fights available to him. One option could be Dos Anjos and the Brazilian made that much clear as he called out the former dual weight UFC champion last night.

“Let’s do it Conor McGregor, Dos Anjos wrote on social media. “If you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155, 165, or 170. You know I’m always game. F*ck this retirement shit. @Dana White, @Sean Shelby, @Chael Sonnen, @UFC.”

Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. Fuck this retirement shit. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2020

Diaz took to social media recently to bash the UFC 251 main event between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, he said.

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit. You should’ve fought the next guy in line, not the guys who would take less cause he’s told too. That’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight. I get paid more than both of you together + FUCK REEBOK.

Dos Anjos fired back at Diaz to remind him the only reason he started making big money is because he fell out of a lightweight title bout against McGregor, allowing Diaz to step in and claim a late notice, upset win, he said.

“And Nate Diaz, stop bragging of how much money you make. Don’t forget where you came from. You got big money because I got hurt.”

And @NateDiaz209 stop bragging of how much money you make, don’t forget where you came from. You got big money fight because I got hurt. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2020

