Rafael dos Anjos is shooting his shot for a Conor McGregor fight.

McGregor was expected to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy that would headline the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view event taking place July 10.

However, with the whole ongoing saga regarding his donation to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, it appears all good will is lost as McGregor called off the trilogy and recently asked fans who they’d like to see him fight instead.

Dos Anjos was certainly quick to volunteer.

“Not a better time than now! Everyone else is booked, let’s go! July 10th @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc”

Dos Anjos and McGregor, of course, were scheduled to fight for the lightweight title back at UFC 196 in March 2016. However, an injury ruled the Brazilian out and McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz with the rest being history.

“RDA” would lose his title to Eddie Alvarez and would never get the money fight he desired with McGregor though it has been close to happening since as he continues to compaign for it.

Maybe now is the time to finally strike and book it?

Do you want to see this fight next for both fighters? Or do you think McGregor will still fight Poirier?