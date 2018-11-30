Rachael Ostovich Issues Statement On Recent Domestic Violence Attack

Rachael Ostovich won’t remain silent on her recent situation. But she is happy her Paige VanZant fight is back on at

UFC on ESPN+1.

Ostovich, 27, was allegedly attacked by her husband Arnold Berdon earlier this month. Berdon is currently facing a charge of second-degree assault, a felony in their native Hawaii.

The Hawaiian flyweight want to use her MMA platform to be a voice for the voiceless. That is, Ostovich wants to help others that are going through a similar situation.

Ostovich Breaks Her Silence

“Although this is a very difficult time for me and my family, I felt that this fight in January was important. I felt that it was extremely important to me to follow through with it. Not only for me but first for my daughter and other people that might be going through similar situations. I want to take a stand against domestic violence and show others that it’s OK to come out and speak about it and not be quieted. “I feel like I have to do this. This is something that can’t be taken away from me. I want to use this big, worldwide UFC platform to show people that, don’t let anyone or anything come between you and your dreams and your career.”

Berdon, 27, pleaded not guilty earlier this week at his arraignment in Honolulu District Court. Ostovich is accusing Berdon of punching her repeatedly in the head and face. Thus causing her to cough up blood and fall to the ground. This was following an argument at their home, per a TMZ report.

Ostovich’s management team, SuckerPunch Entertainment, announced that she would be out of the fight with VanZant in the immediate aftermath of the alleged attack.

But Ostovich was cleared earlier this week during a follow-up appointment. Her manager Brian Butler-Au said the bout was back on.