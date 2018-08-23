Quote: Michael Chandler Wasn’t Going Anywhere Near USADA

Michael Chandler had a difficult decision to make as his contract with Bellator MMA had expired, which left him with two options on the table.

Michael Chandler’ Decision

Back at Bellator NYC in June of 2017, Chandler lost his lightweight title to Brent Primus via TKO due to an injury. Chandler was expected to challenge Primus for the title at Bellator 197. However, Primus pulled out of the fight citing a knee injury. This led to Chandler fighting Brandon Girtz at the event.

As seen in the main event, which took place back on April 13, 2018, at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri on the Paramount Network, the former Bellator lightweight champion won the fight by submission in the first round.

Following this fight, he was on the fence about his fighting future whether that means to re-sign with Bellator or jump ship to the UFC. Moving along to Wednesday, it was revealed that Chandler had made his decision. Which was to sign a new contract with Bellator.

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire has gone on record by stating that he thinks Chandler opted to stay away from USADA. The reason for that is to avoid the drug-testing procedures that the UFC has decided to invoke.

Michael Chandler Wasn’t Going Anywhere

“I’ve already said it before in interviews and tweeted about it: Chandler wasn’t going anywhere near USADA,” Freire told MMAjunkie. “He was just talking about the UFC as negotiation tactics. That guy is one of the biggest PED users in the sport.” “I think it’s a good thing he stayed. That way my brother [Patricky Freire] can avenge his loss, and I can beat him up, too.”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when or who the former Bellator champ will fight next but one opponent comes to mind for fight fans. That would be a rematch Brent Primus for the strap.