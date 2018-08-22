Former promotional 155-pound champ Michael Chandler has re-signed with Bellator MMA.

The two-time Bellator lightweight champ has reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion, per ESPN. Chandler had previously wrapped up his contract with Bellator in April.

He defeated Brandon Girtz with a first round submission at Bellator 197. It was Chandler’s second straight victory under the Bellator banner.

Chandler previously had a four-fight win streak snapped by Brent Primus in June of last year. During the fight Chandler suffered a leg injury that hindered his ability to continue the fight. It was officially recorded as a first round TKO defeat.

After his deal’s expiration Chandler expressed interest in testing the free agency market. He wanted to see which promotions were willing to offer him “boatloads of money.” Things never got that far, however.

Chandler never exited his exclusive negotiating period with Bellator. The Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion apparently offered Chandler a deal he couldn’t refuse.

Whenever Chandler is booked for his next fight, it will be his 20th with the promotion. That’s tied for most in Bellator history. Chandler is no stranger to making Bellator history.

He currently holds the Bellator record for most wins by any fighter with 15. Chandler is also the fighter with the most stoppages in Bellator history with 11.

The 32-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and is eying a return to 155-pound royalty. Perhaps a rematch with Brent Primus for the lightweight title could be on the horizon for Chandler.