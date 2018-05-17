Bisping: It Was Satisfying To See Machida Knock Out Belfort

There’s no love lost between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former opponent Vitor Belfort, as “The Count” said it was satisfying to see Belfort get front kicked into unconsciousness by Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 last weekend.

Bisping gave his thoughts on the fight during the most recent episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast, and didn’t hold back in classic Bisping fashion:

“It’s very satisfying to see him lose if I’m honest. I don’t care for the guy. I think he’s built a career off being a cheat. The amount of insane steroids that he’s done over his life, over his career, is evident to see. I mean you go back and look at him in his early career, the guy was insanely jacked. When we fought he was insanely jacked, and now you look at him and he looks like a f**king beat up old man, and he’s getting knocked out like so and he’s performing like so. When he was juiced out of his mind, [he was] just f**king tearing through everybody.”

Bisping and Belfort headlined a UFC on FX event back in 2013, when Belfort’s use of testosterone replacement therapy was at its most rampant due to lax drug testing enforcement. “The Phenom” was an animal during his TRT years, head kicking Luke Rockhold, Bisping, and Dan Henderson into oblivion.

Bisping now has a permanent eye injury from the Belfort fight, and despite the fact that Machida actually called Bisping out following the Belfort knockout, Bisping was very complimentary of “The Dragon”:

“He has the hypocrisy to go out and talk about being a good person and this and that. The guy’s a cheat, the guy has no honor. I would have loved to have been the person to do that, but it’s kind of still enjoyable to see him get what he deserves because he’s gone out and done that to many people and caused injuries. He f**ked up my eyeball, he’s the one to blame for that, so yeah. God bless Machida. Job well done.”

Belfort officially retired and left his gloves in the cage after his UFC 224 loss in front of his native Brazilians in Rio De Janeiro.

