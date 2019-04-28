Quote: Daniel Cormier’s Retirement ‘Good For Heavyweight Division’

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier retiring would be a good thing for the division according to Augusto Sakai.

Cormier is expected to defend his title against Brock Lesnar in a super fight and then call it a day in his illustrious career. However, there is yet to be any news on that potential fight being made, though Lesnar recently claimed he had been invited for a summer fight.

When it does eventually happen, Sakai, who defeated Andrei Arlovski via split decision at UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, believes it will edge him closer to a title shot.

”I saw that they might book him against Brock Lesnar and then he might retire, and that will be good for the division,” Sakai told MMA Fighting prior to his win over Arlovski. “There will be another title fight, things will start to move in the division, so it will be easier for me to dream about that title shot.”

“Thin” Division

One of the reasons why Sakai is confident is because of how “thin” the division is, at least towards the bottom of the top 15.

“The heavyweight division is really thin worldwide so I believe that a win Saturday puts me in the rankings, taking his spot on that list, and then they will put me against top-ranked opponents. I believe they will throw a top 10 [opponent] at me after Arlovski.

”I’ve got to do my job, put on great fights, knockouts and submissions, and then I believe the UFC will give me this chance. I think the UFC will end up giving me a chance (for the title) with good performances.”

While he will likely enter the top 15 now, Sakai will need better performances than he had against Arlovski.

The Japanese-Brazilian was outlanded by the former heavyweight champion in significant strikes by 33. In addition, none of the 13 media scorecards gave him the victory on Saturday.