Brock Lesnar Claims He’s Invited For Summer Fight With Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar says he’s been invited for a title fight with UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the summer.

Lesnar and Cormier were expected to collide early this year in what would be the latter’s retirement fight.

However, nothing has been booked yet, with UFC president Dana White claiming earlier this month that it wasn’t even in the works.

However, in a rare, under-the-radar interview with Rod Peterson (h/t g0ldsoundz) a few days later, Lesnar revealed that he has been invited for a fight with “DC” in the summer.

The 41-year-old, who was the keynote speaker at the Assiniboia Sports Celebrity Dinner & Auction in Saskatchewan, Canada, also added that he hadn’t made his mind up yet.

Lesnar lost his WWE Universal title to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35 earlier this month, and is not scheduled to appear on any future programming.

As a result, many now believe a return to the Octagon is inevitable for the former heavyweight champion. Do you think we’ll finally see this fight in the summer?