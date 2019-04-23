Quote: Daniel Cormier’s Only Loss Is To Biggest Fraud In MMA

Standout wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Deron Winn thinks Daniel Cormier’s only loss(es) are to the sport’s biggest cheat.

While Winn is hurling hot fire at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, he’s also getting ready to make his promotional debut against Markus Perez at UFC on ESPN+ 12 later this year.

Winn is in luck, as he trains at one of the best mixed martial arts gyms in the world, American Kickboxing Academy. With the former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and the reigning baddest man on the planet “DC” in his corner, Winn feels confident in the outcome.

“I train at one of the best gyms in the world,” Winn said on The MMA Hour. “DC’s like my best friend, that’s like my big brother. I spend time with all our best guys. Cain, I go to Cain’s house, 1-on-1, we’re in the grass at night, working on head movement, working on stuff like this. I’m getting advice from the best guys that this sport has ever seen, so if you don’t think that they are going to do their best that they can to prepare me or if I’m not going to be prepared for everything, then people are tripping.”

Don’t Worry About ‘Bones’

As for Winn’s close friend and mentor “DC,” the young fighter is the first to admit he doesn’t know what’s next for Cormier. But Winn suggests anyone calling for a Jones trilogy fight is out of their mind.

Winn points to Jones’ numerous USADA violations as proof that Jones is in fact a cheat. He also doubts the whole “pulsing” explanation that some experts suggested.

“I don’t think he should ever worry about a guy like Jon Jones ever again,” Winn said of Cormier. “And as much as people want to act like [Jones is] the greatest — he’s a cheat. He’s a coward, he’s a cheat, he’s never been legal. Even these past couple of fights, he keeps failing drug tests, so he’s a cheat and his legacy will always be tarnished.”

“DC has passed something crazy like 60 USADA tests from when he was wrestling in the Olympics. He’s a clean, fair, hardworking guy, and I want him to get one more big paycheck and get out. He doesn’t need anymore, he’s submitted his legacy, he’s done things that only a couple of people have ever done. His only loss is to the biggest fraud in MMA.”

Deserves To Fight Lesnar?

Winn is forthcoming about his mentor and friend. And the UFC rookie would be more than happy if he ends up having half the career Cormier did. That said, Winn thinks “DC” has earned his stripes via blood, sweat, and tears. And for that, he deserves to go out on his own terms.

“DC’s a really good guy, and what a lot of people don’t see and people hate on him a lot because of the Jon Jones thing, what DC does behind the scenes is what makes him who he is,” Winn said. “I’ve never seen a person as selfless as him behind the scenes take care of people. We coach kids and we coach high school teams and a lot of people think that it’s me just coaching and DC shows up whenever he wants; in reality, DC is there just as much as me, if not more. He’s very selfless. He acts as if he isn’t a celebrity, all the time.”

“He’s a very humble guy, he’s a very down-to-earth guy, and all I want for him is to get one more big fight, hopefully, Brock at heavyweight, I don’t think he should ever make himself get down to 205 again, there’s no point. I think he should fight this one fight at heavyweight, Brock, and then get out. Finish on top. Not a lot of guys finish on top, not a lot of guys finish on top by defending their belts. He’s defended each belt and he deserves it. He deserves to finish on top.”