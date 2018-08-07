Quote: Conor McGregor Could Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov In Grappling Match

There is one fighter who believes that Conor McGregor would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grappling match, which might surprise some fight fans as McGregor is known for his striking and not his ground game.

However, his friend and jiu-jitsu training partner, Dillon Danis, who is a multiple time IBJJF champion, believes that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion could beat the current lightweight champ if they decided to grapple only despite this upcoming fight being a throwback to the classic striker vs. grappler dynamic.

In a recent interview, Danis brought up that he was surprised to see that fight fans were doubting McGregor’s wrestling game due to the fact that he has already faced a top wrestler in the past once he dealt with Chad Mendes’ wrestling back in 2015 but understands that the game plan will be to stay off the ground against Nurmagomedov and try to keep the fight on the feet.

”Conor could beat Khabib in a grappling match,” Danis told Ariel Helwani on Helwani’s MMA Show (transcript courtesy of MMAMania). “I think if you put them in a grappling match like ADCC, I think people would be surprised. Conor is a special athlete. The way he moves his body. He has the ability to move in certain ways and make passes and stuff. He’s a really good athlete.” ”Chad Mendes is a better wrestler than Khabib,” he said. “What credentials does Khabib have in wrestling? Maybe in sambo. Chad Mendes was second in NCAA. Michael Johnson caught Khabib,” Danis said simply. “Michael Johnson is not at the level that Conor is.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.