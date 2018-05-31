Quote: Chuck Liddell Is Going To Knock Tito Out Again

There is no more talk of if Chuck Liddell will fight Tito Ortiz again.

It all comes down to when it will eventually happen and a matter of who will promote it.

There is speculation that the fight will be promoted by Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya or Bellator MMA, which is spearheaded by President Scott Coker.

Dave Terrel, who is a trainer and business associate of Liddell’s, recently told MMAjunkie Radio that “Right now Golden Boy is the front-runner, but Bellator is right there, too” in regards to who will be promoting the fight.

Terrel made it clear that he sees a similar result unfolding in the third fight that happened in the first two fights.

“I just know that when Chuck fights Tito again, he’s going to knock Tito out,” Terrel said. “Chuck’s just one of those guys that just has Tito’s number. Tito’s not going to take him down, and Tito’s not going to outstrike him.”

Liddell first beat Ortiz at the UFC 47 pay-per-view event by KO in the second back in 2004 then TKO’d the UFC Hall of Famer in the third round at UFC 66 two years later. Liddell has not fought since June 2010 and is now 48 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.

Ortiz finished up his successful career when submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 last year. Ortiz retired as an early pioneer and one of the true legends of the sport.

His accomplishments speak for themselves as he is a UFC Hall of Famer and has fought the biggest names of his era in MMA.