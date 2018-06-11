Quote: Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones ‘Very Interested’ In Fighting Each Other

The talk of a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones has kicked back up again.

This is according to UFC President Dana White who has stated in the past the former UFC heavyweight champion and light heavyweight champion are interested in fighting each other.

If you recall after knocking out Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 last July to win the UFC light heavyweight title, Jones called out Lesnar.

This led to Lesnar being quick to respond to Jones, and this resulted in the belief that a super fight was in the works.

There was a mixed reaction to this possible fight. Some love it, and some hate it. However, talk of this fight happening was put on hold due to Jones failing an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

On the flip side, Lesnar was last seen in the Octagon under the UFC banner back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

White recently went on record by stating in a recent interview that Lesnar and Jones are still interested in making a fight happen.

“Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones,” White tells TMZ Sports. “I’ll end up figuring that out in the next month,” White says … “I don’t know how that’s gonna play out. That’s up to USADA.”

It should be noted that Lesnar is still under contract with the WWE until August and has yet to enter into the USADA testing pool, which would force him to be tested for six months before fighting again.

Also, Jones has yet to be dealt with a punishment by USADA for his latest failed drug test.