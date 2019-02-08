Quote: Anderson Silva’s PED Failures Don’t Affect HOF Chance

Anderson Silva has tested positive for PEDs twice in his career.

The first time Silva failed was for a test in relation to UFC 183. He blamed it on male enhancement pills from Thailand. The second offense was before UFC Shanghai. Silva took the common “tainted supplement” defense on that one. He was ultimately exonerated and allowed to return.

UFC President Dana White thinks Silva has paid the price for his past performance-enhancing drug run-ins. Not only that, but White also believes “The Spider” is a “110-percent” shoo-in for the UFC Hall of Fame. As he’s said about many fighters, White believes Silva made mistakes and did what was required to bounce back:

“ There’s been guys who’ve made mistakes here, it happens,” White told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. “He paid the penalty, paid the price for it, sat out his suspension, paid his fines, did all the stuff he needed to do and now he’s back.”

Silva will face Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of UFC 234 on Saturday night from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.