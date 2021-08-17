While former UFC light heavyweight champion, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson insists he is a fan of former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor — he has claimed he would like to “slap some sense into him” in relation to the Dubliner’s 2019 assault on Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub.



Jackson, who is expected to meet with former heavyweight boxing champion, Shannon Briggs before the close of the year in a professional boxing match, is a former light heavyweight champion under the UFC’s banner and is widely recognized as one of the forefront faces during the 2000s in mixed martial arts competition.



The Tennessee native last competed professionally at Bellator & Rizin: Japan back in December of 2019 where he suffered a one-sided first round knockout loss to veteran former Pride FC heavyweight champion and Grand Prix victor, Fedor Emelianenko.



Fulfilling his contractual obligations with the Scott Coker-led organization following the bout, Bellator elected against resigning Jackson to a deal, subsequently allowing him to test free agency.



Sharing his thoughts recently on Crumlin native, McGregor, Jackson claimed that the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder was “great” for mixed martial arts, however, in the same breath explained how he would like to “slap some sense into him” for his April 2019 assault on the then-50-year-old Keogh.



“I don’t agree with everything Conor (McGregor) says, but I think he’s great for the sport,” Jackson said on The MMA Hour. “You know, at the end of the day, he’s an entertainer. In my book, Conor can say and do whatever he wants.“

“He kind of does stuff that makes himself look bad,” Jackson explained. “I’ve never met the guy, but I’m a fan of Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport. I just wish he would chill out on beating up old men. That ain’t right. I need to slap some sense into Conor McGregor for that sh*t.“



CCTV footage emerged back in April of 2019 of McGregor entering the Marble Arch pub in Driminagh upon his return to his native Dublin. Upon ordering numerous shots of his whiskey, Proper No. 12 for patrons seated at the bar, and after the two exchanged some verbals, footage shows McGregor throwing a punch toward the abovementioned, Keogh who had refused a drink.



Last competing professionally in July, McGregor suffered his second consecutive loss when pitted with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 — suffering a fractured tibia in his left leg in the opening round of their trilogy rubber match.

The 33-year-old has outlined a timeframe of a year for his return to the Octagon — which he believes will come in tandem with a title shot.



For Jackson, the 43-year-old has scored a 38-14 professional record, lodging 20 separate knockout wins. The iconic puncher has managed to take home notable victories over names such as Igor Vovchanchyn, Kevin Randleman, Murilo Bustamante, Chuck Liddell (x2), Ricardo Arona, Murilo Rua, Matt Lindland, Marvin Eastman, Dan Henderson, Wanderlei Silva (x2), Lyoto Machida, and Muhammad Lawal.