MMA fighters react to Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev recently being announced as the main event of UFC 279 in September.

The UFC’s main broadcast partner, ESPN, officially announced that the UFC are in the final stages of finalizing a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. The fight will be the headline event of the September 10th PPV, UFC 279, a rare occasion where the main event of a numbered card will not have a title fight as the final bout of the night.

This comes after a recent turn in the story of Diaz and his tumultuous relationship with the UFC. Diaz had expressed his frustration towards the UFC and president Dana White, saying he felt trapped by the promotion and that he had been stonewalled from getting a fight booked.

When talking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Diaz claimed he had given the UFC multiple names that he’d be willing to fight, but his wishes fell on deaf ears. Seemingly desperate to fight, Diaz said that he would be willing to face rising phenom, Chimaev, a fight that White has been interested in making for some time.

Pros React To Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Many of Diaz and Chimaev’s fellow fighters have since reacted to the fight being made, with the likes of Ben Askren, Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns all giving their takes on the matter.

😬😬😬 this might be really ugly https://t.co/aFQuSb0sP5 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2022

I hope Nate and Leon both win and ruin everyone’s plans — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 19, 2022

Nate Diaz has fought elite competition , has world class Jiu Jitsu and is as confident as they come in this fight game. Everyone wants to talk about this being a bad matchup. You’re crazy. I got Khazmat by TKO in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/WX6r6PxokK — Philip Rowe (@phillyfreshmma) July 19, 2022

🤔🤔 I might start a camp in case something happens 🤷🏾‍♂️ 👀👀 https://t.co/LoaehJWzoh — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2022

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Heading into this bout, Chimaev is undefeated both in the UFC and as a pro, currently holding an 11-0 record, having only once heard the final horn. ‘Borz’ is coming off an impressive display of grit and determination, as he locked horns with Gilbert Burns earlier this year, ultimately prevailing and doing enough to earn the judges nod.

Diaz, on the other hand, is currently on a two-fight losing streak, falling to both Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. His last win came back in 2019, defeating former UFC champ Anthony Pettis. Although Diaz has not had the best run of form, he proves he is a threat every time he competes, he is impossible to put away and seemingly never gets tired. Diaz will come in a huge underdog, but make no mistake, he is a live dog in this fight.

What do you think of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev?