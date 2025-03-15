Carli Judice Stuns Yuneisy Duben with Vicious Head-Kick KO – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Yuneisy Duben came into her Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 104 with a lot of hype, but it was Carli Judice who made a statement in the evening’s opening bout.

gettyimages 2205270508 612x612 1

Just past the 90-second mark of the opening round, Judice landed a perfectly timed head kick that caught Duben on the chin and sent her crashing to the canvas. A few ground-and-pound strikes later, it was all over.

gettyimages 2205270560 612x612 1

With the win, Judice moves to 4-2 overall while Duben suffers her first career loss as a professional fighter, dropping her to 6-1.

Official Result: Carli Judice def. Yuneisy Duben via TKO (head kick to ground-and-pound) at 1:41 of Round 1.

GmG5ClmbcAATT5P

check out highlights from Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice at UFC Vegas 104:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

