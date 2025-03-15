Carli Judice Stuns Yuneisy Duben with Vicious Head-Kick KO – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights
Yuneisy Duben came into her Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 104 with a lot of hype, but it was Carli Judice who made a statement in the evening’s opening bout.
Just past the 90-second mark of the opening round, Judice landed a perfectly timed head kick that caught Duben on the chin and sent her crashing to the canvas. A few ground-and-pound strikes later, it was all over.
With the win, Judice moves to 4-2 overall while Duben suffers her first career loss as a professional fighter, dropping her to 6-1.
Official Result: Carli Judice def. Yuneisy Duben via TKO (head kick to ground-and-pound) at 1:41 of Round 1.